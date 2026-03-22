CHANGE:
Things have taken a turn.
For the better.
The longer this war goes on, the more I see peace on the horizon. Wolves dwelling with lambs. https://t.co/3VYipis9x8
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 23, 2026
CHANGE:
Things have taken a turn.
For the better.
The longer this war goes on, the more I see peace on the horizon. Wolves dwelling with lambs. https://t.co/3VYipis9x8
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 23, 2026
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