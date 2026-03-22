TO BE HONEST, IT’S NOT A SHOCK AT THIS POINT:
I wasn’t expecting the selling dildos to fund abortions phase of Anglicanism https://t.co/82iQGBFpbq
— 🏛 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 🏛 (@nonregemesse) March 22, 2026
TO BE HONEST, IT’S NOT A SHOCK AT THIS POINT:
I wasn’t expecting the selling dildos to fund abortions phase of Anglicanism https://t.co/82iQGBFpbq
— 🏛 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 🏛 (@nonregemesse) March 22, 2026
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