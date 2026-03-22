HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CAPTAIN!
At 95, I'm still smokin'! 😝
I’ve learned two things:
Never waste a good cigar.
Never trust anyone who says you should ‘act your age.’ 😉👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/POpUEYh3gp
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 22, 2026
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CAPTAIN!
At 95, I'm still smokin'! 😝
I’ve learned two things:
Never waste a good cigar.
Never trust anyone who says you should ‘act your age.’ 😉👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/POpUEYh3gp
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 22, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.