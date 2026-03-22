HOW THE SBC GOT PLAYED: The Left’s Woke Gospel has been moving decisively within the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) in recent years, and none of it was accidental or unplanned, including especially the allegations of protecting sexual abusers within the leadership of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination. Rod Martin puts forward “How The SBC Got Played,” a devastating 41-minute expose of how the Left did it.
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