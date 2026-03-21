OH, I VERY MUCH HOPE NOT A DONE DEAL: ‘Not a done deal’: Democrats start to sweat over Virginia’s redistricting referendum. The unique nature of the April special election and the state’s recent redistricting history have presented challenges for Democrats, even as they hold a financial edge in the race.
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