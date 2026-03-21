AMERICA FIRST:
1367 US medical students did not get a US residency spot.
6733 international, non-US medical students got a US residency spot. pic.twitter.com/RuCOVB8WKo
— Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MaryBowdenMD) March 21, 2026
AMERICA FIRST:
1367 US medical students did not get a US residency spot.
6733 international, non-US medical students got a US residency spot. pic.twitter.com/RuCOVB8WKo
— Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MaryBowdenMD) March 21, 2026
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