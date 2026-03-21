IS IT WEATHER, OR CLIMATE? DEPENDS ON THE NARRATIVE.
On this date in 1907, it was 101° in Nebraska and 100° in Kansas. The weather has always been crazy. https://t.co/uXXQOQFH6d
— Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) March 21, 2026
IS IT WEATHER, OR CLIMATE? DEPENDS ON THE NARRATIVE.
On this date in 1907, it was 101° in Nebraska and 100° in Kansas. The weather has always been crazy. https://t.co/uXXQOQFH6d
— Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) March 21, 2026
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