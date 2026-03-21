SALENA ZITO: Our Civilian-Military Bond Is Cracked. “Our relationship and understanding of our military, and military families, is broken. Why? When you have less than half of 1% of people in this country currently serving in our military, our understanding of their lives is both limited and isolated.”
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