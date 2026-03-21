HAHA:
I asked ChatGPT the same thing but it kept identifying Rosa as a yard gnome and refused to rate her. pic.twitter.com/VYgnt1h0dt
— ReasonableAssumption 🇨🇦 ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@DavidLochhead1) March 21, 2026
HAHA:
I asked ChatGPT the same thing but it kept identifying Rosa as a yard gnome and refused to rate her. pic.twitter.com/VYgnt1h0dt
— ReasonableAssumption 🇨🇦 ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@DavidLochhead1) March 21, 2026
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