THE DANGERS OF FAKE NAILS IN HOSPITALS. “”I like the creativity but as a physician… I despair when I see these talons on fashion and entertainment industry folks. Not healthy at all. Just pull up any study on synthetic nails in pubmed. Just imagine HRs in hospitals have given up on young RNs to abide by the no long-nail rules… these nails can cut through gloves and in one case recently caused a rectal tear in a patient. Just think, everyone does them, so how are you going to stop this?”

Everyone does this? Think about the demographics involved and you’ll understand why hospitals won’t crack down on this.