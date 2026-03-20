21ST CENTURY JUSTICE:
They turned the cameras off because they kept catching minorities
I guess cameras are racist https://t.co/PgKtGcghRI
— Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 20, 2026
21ST CENTURY JUSTICE:
They turned the cameras off because they kept catching minorities
I guess cameras are racist https://t.co/PgKtGcghRI
— Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 20, 2026
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