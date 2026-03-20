THE WAY THINGS ARE TODAY:
Dems must be getting hammered on this because they’re all out here today yelling that it’s the Republicans’ fault.
— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 20, 2026
THE WAY THINGS ARE TODAY:
Dems must be getting hammered on this because they’re all out here today yelling that it’s the Republicans’ fault.
— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 20, 2026
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