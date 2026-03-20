TRUST THE SCIENCE:
If we hit 108° in 1902 and 1954, and we’re hitting 108° again now, how is this "unprecedented"? 🤨 https://t.co/GGVAHWsNCH
— Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki (@MatthewWielicki) March 20, 2026
TRUST THE SCIENCE:
If we hit 108° in 1902 and 1954, and we’re hitting 108° again now, how is this "unprecedented"? 🤨 https://t.co/GGVAHWsNCH
— Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki (@MatthewWielicki) March 20, 2026
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