WHAT’S NOT SO AMAZING IS THAT HE ALSO APPEARS TO BE LYING:

kind of amazing that Trump argues the investigations into him & prosecutions of him were political & partisan, everyone tries to argue they weren’t & that the DOJ is apolitical, then this guy blows those defenses up by explicitly running on his anti-Trump role to win an election. https://t.co/wjUWxiMnWH

I just checked the "Service" list in ECF for all 3 Oath Keeper cases — there are probably 50 attorneys who made appearances of record in the cases for the two sides combined.

Your name doesn't appear. https://t.co/pJDxayB9hQ

— Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 20, 2026