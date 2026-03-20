PRIORITIES:
It is morbidly funny that we take 25 years to build a transit station but we can get all the Cesar Chavez memorials down in 12 hours. https://t.co/ysW1tejMpy
— Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) March 20, 2026
PRIORITIES:
It is morbidly funny that we take 25 years to build a transit station but we can get all the Cesar Chavez memorials down in 12 hours. https://t.co/ysW1tejMpy
— Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) March 20, 2026
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