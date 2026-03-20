YES IT IS.
This threat is a call for civil war. https://t.co/GdmqRMR6rH
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) March 20, 2026
Also, damn, Pritzker’s hitting the Ozempic awfully hard. He’s running for Prez for sure.
YES IT IS.
This threat is a call for civil war. https://t.co/GdmqRMR6rH
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) March 20, 2026
Also, damn, Pritzker’s hitting the Ozempic awfully hard. He’s running for Prez for sure.
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