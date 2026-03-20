THEY’RE PROBABLY HIDING FROM DRONES:

BREAKING: Saudi Arabia has reportedly asked Pakistan to repay a USD 6.3 billion loan after Pakistan failed to honor the bilateral defense pact, under which an attack on one is considered an attack on both. Saudi officials are reportedly unable to reach Pakistan’s PM & army chief. pic.twitter.com/0Q4cD5FE6N — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) March 20, 2026

Trump has pretty much the whole Muslim world against Iran and its allies now. Well, except for Britain and France.