OOPS: Popular Anti-Aging Treatment May Actually Cause Brain Damage. “A drug pairing often promoted in anti-aging research may come with an unexpected cost in the brain. University of Connecticut scientists report in PNAS that dasatinib+quercetin (D+Q) caused significant brain damage in mice, including the loss of myelin, the fatty covering that helps nerve cells send signals quickly and efficiently.”
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