HEH. IT’S FUNNY BECAUSE IT’S TRUE.
🚨 Breaking: The new head of Basij who replaced the previous head of Basij who was eliminated yesterday, was eliminated today
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 19, 2026
HEH. IT’S FUNNY BECAUSE IT’S TRUE.
🚨 Breaking: The new head of Basij who replaced the previous head of Basij who was eliminated yesterday, was eliminated today
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 19, 2026
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