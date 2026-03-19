ONE DAY YOU’RE WALKING WITH COMRADE STALIN, THE NEXT DAY YOU’RE AIRBRUSHED OUT OF EXISTENCE.
This tweet didn't age well 😬 pic.twitter.com/TgPpFNPO0a
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 19, 2026
ONE DAY YOU’RE WALKING WITH COMRADE STALIN, THE NEXT DAY YOU’RE AIRBRUSHED OUT OF EXISTENCE.
This tweet didn't age well 😬 pic.twitter.com/TgPpFNPO0a
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 19, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.