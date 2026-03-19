IT’S HAMSTERS ALL THE WAY DOWN:
The UK's censorship agency, Ofcom, issued 4chan with a giant fine today.
We responded to Ofcom with a giant hamster today. pic.twitter.com/u6faBpeauA
— Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) March 19, 2026
IT’S HAMSTERS ALL THE WAY DOWN:
The UK's censorship agency, Ofcom, issued 4chan with a giant fine today.
We responded to Ofcom with a giant hamster today. pic.twitter.com/u6faBpeauA
— Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) March 19, 2026
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