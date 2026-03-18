YEAH IF THE LEFT GETS IN OFFICE THEY’LL USE THIS AGAINST ME*: Patel: Make it Easier to Denaturalize Those Who Want to Harm America.
*But they’ll do that anyway.
YEAH IF THE LEFT GETS IN OFFICE THEY’LL USE THIS AGAINST ME*: Patel: Make it Easier to Denaturalize Those Who Want to Harm America.
*But they’ll do that anyway.
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