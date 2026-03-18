JOHN ROBERTS, PAY ATTENTION!

District court judges have made themselves a threat to the Republic and the peaceful transfer of power by elections. https://t.co/VEOZP1BvNl — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) March 18, 2026

Roberts complains about criticism of federal judges, but the above comes from one of America’s leading constitutional scholars, not some crank.

And it’s correct. If Roberts doesn’t wish to provide over the dissolution of Article III, he needs to do something about the politicization of the judiciary, not complain about the people pointing it out.