March 19, 2026

JOHN ROBERTS, PAY ATTENTION!

Roberts complains about criticism of federal judges, but the above comes from one of America’s leading constitutional scholars, not some crank.

And it’s correct. If Roberts doesn’t wish to provide over the dissolution of Article III, he needs to do something about the politicization of the judiciary, not complain about the people pointing it out.

Posted at 7:06 am by Glenn Reynolds