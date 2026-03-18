CHEERFUL STORY DEPT: Defensive Gun Use: Homeowner’s Gun vs. Midnight Moron. “Our fearless homeowner, clearly in no mood for the early morning demands of a wacko, grabbed his firearm and called the cops. He also delivered a clear warning to the window breaker to cease the unlawful behavior. Or else. ‘Go Away! I’m armed. Police are on the way.’ Mr. Window-Smasher didn’t listen and broke out the window and commenced to enter the home. The homeowner, living out every “What would you do if…?” scenario Reddit loves to argue over, did exactly what was needed to stop the violent and illegal entry. He fired to stop the attack.”

Just think of it as evolution in action.