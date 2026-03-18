FEDS PAY FOR DRILLING HOLES IN DOGS’ HEADS: It’s all for medical research, so it’s ok, even if the researchers involved admitted the new drug they were developing did not need to abuse puppies. If that’s not enough to boil your blood, how about this: The NIH handed out $86 million in grants for research that involved cruelty to dogs and other animals. Go here for more details.
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