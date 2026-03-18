“DON’T DRONE ME, BRO.” The picture says it all.
Islamic Republic prez to Starmer, Macron, "Hold my beer." https://t.co/xYiZdRQ5dY
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 18, 2026
“DON’T DRONE ME, BRO.” The picture says it all.
Islamic Republic prez to Starmer, Macron, "Hold my beer." https://t.co/xYiZdRQ5dY
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 18, 2026
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