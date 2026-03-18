2026 IS GOING PRETTY WELL:
Maduro gone, oil flowing, beaches open, nightclubs bumping, flights landing, commerce happening, beating America in baseball…what an absolute unreal Q1 for Venezuela
— Robby B (@bobrockmn) March 18, 2026
2026 IS GOING PRETTY WELL:
Maduro gone, oil flowing, beaches open, nightclubs bumping, flights landing, commerce happening, beating America in baseball…what an absolute unreal Q1 for Venezuela
— Robby B (@bobrockmn) March 18, 2026
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