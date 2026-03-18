THIS ISN’T DECOLONIZATION, IT’S STRAIGHT-UP COLONIZATION:
They despise everything you find important and seek to humiliate you. pic.twitter.com/NR5OBOHMXX
— iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) March 18, 2026
THIS ISN’T DECOLONIZATION, IT’S STRAIGHT-UP COLONIZATION:
They despise everything you find important and seek to humiliate you. pic.twitter.com/NR5OBOHMXX
— iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) March 18, 2026
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