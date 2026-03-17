ILLEGALS SHOULDN’T BE VOTERS. ALSO, REBUKE IS NOT TAR AND FEATHERING, WHICH IS A PITY: DHS hits back at Illinois county clerk who told ICE to stay away from primary polling places. DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek labled ICE agents ‘thugs’ and said it is a crime for federal agents to interfere in elections or intimidate voters.
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