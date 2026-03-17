BACK TO THE LAND WAS SILLY FOR THE LEFT AND IT’S SILLY FOR US: Yeah, I know this is engagement bait bullshit from a European with no clue, but I see this kinda RETURN TO FARM post on X all the time, and it’s always some idylic dreamscape of rural niceness, which makes it really fucking obvious to all of us who come from farming backgrounds that these people have zero fucking clue, and would probably end up wrapped around an auger on their first day.

Xcancel.