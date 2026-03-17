HE’S RIGHT BUT MISSING THE LEFT DID THIS ON PURPOSE: to empower what their theory tells them are the “natural communists” of the “global South.” In retrospect the Global World was excessively dependent on chokepoints controlled by terror groups and theocracies for decades. These narrow points, like mountain passes, could be crossed only by their leave. They were passable only at their pleasure.
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