“RULE OF LAW:” Exclusive: Mueller probe cut corners, broke rules to ‘get Trump,’ whistleblower claims. “An FBI agent assigned to then-special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign has made bombshell allegations charging that misconduct, political bias, and “overzealous thoughts” permeated the team — to the point of festooning the walls of their office with anti-Trump cartoons and drinking alcohol while on the job. A ‘Let’s get him’ attitude colored the two-year investigation into false claims that Trump and his advisers colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election, the unidentified agent said.”