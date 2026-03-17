March 17, 2026

OH, TRUST ME, SOME OF US REMEMBER:  People today forget or simply can’t believe how depraved Ehrlich really was: Demanded that the FCC require TV shows to depict large families in a negative light, so that parents with multiple children would be shamed and ostracized by society. Proposed forcibly sterilizing millions of Americans by poisoning the water supply to make them infertile. He couldn’t think of a drug to do it “safely,” but wanted to do it anyway.

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Posted at 2:00 am by Sarah Hoyt