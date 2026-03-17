THIS IS WHY CULTURE MATTERS, AND IMPORTING SOME CULTURES EN MASSE IS A VERY BAD IDEA: FBI busts convenience store clerks for ‘staged armed robberies’ to apply for immigration benefits. Prosecutors allege the conspiracy involved scripted fake crimes at stores across Massachusetts starting in March 2023.
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