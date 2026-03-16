DATA REPUBLICAN: The Blob Eats Its Own: War on the Rocks and the Capture of Realist Journalism. What the doxxing of Cynical Publius reveals about how the national security establishment protects itself. “That is the tell. Not the funding, not the network, not the deletion of “realist lens” from the About page — though all of it is documented. The tell is this: the publication that was supposed to be the honest after-action review became the institution that shuts it down. The correction mechanism became the immune system. When someone tried to do the work the publication was founded to do, the publication exposed him to the people he was criticizing and let them take it from there.”

Plus: “The people tasked with explaining why America keeps losing are the same people defending the institutions that produced the losses.”