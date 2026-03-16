WELL, GOOD: In an article on Robert Goddard, the New York Times admits an error:

The question was, would it actually work? Goddard faced scorn and criticism from a variety of corners, including this newspaper. In an editorial titled “A Severe Strain on Credulity,” writers of The New York Times said that Goddard “seems to lack the knowledge ladled out daily in high schools.” Rockets, the editorial claimed, would not work in the vacuum of space with nothing to push against.

The paper apologized — after humans landed on the Moon.