SAY ANYTHING:

● Shot:

Cuba has gone dark. Trump’s vindictive oil embargo – along with a sanctions regime that has starved Cuba of opportunities to develop its solar and wind – is depriving innocent Cuban citizens of basic necessities and creating a humanitarian crisis. Trump must end the embargo. pic.twitter.com/emkExapJqW — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) March 16, 2026

● Chaser: Sen. Markey, Reps. Espaillat, Clarke Announce Legislation to Ban U.S. Fossil Fuel Exports.

—Markey’s Website, May 18th, 2023.

● Hangover: Senator Markey and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Introduce Green New Deal Resolution.

—Markey’s Website, February 7th, 2019.

AOC and Markey’s 2019 Green Nude Eel sought to ban pretty much everything, so it’s good to see Trump using Cuba as a small test case before implementing their proposals here: Cuba Becomes The First Country To Reach Net Zero. Shouldn’t We Be Celebrating?

UPDATE: Greta Thunberg calls for oil tankers to be sent to Cuba as nation suffers complete blackout.