GAMING THE SYSTEM ON SYLLABUS TRANSPARENCY? There are reasonable arguments both for and against requiring public university syllabi to be open to public view. There’s no argument for pretending they are open while they’re not really, unless you want to make state legislators morally certain you’re hiding something awful.
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