LOL:
“Premature,” lol. The abject refusal to just admit this guy was completely wrong is one of the funnier Boomer-coded traits. pic.twitter.com/oM5GYgDEtR
— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 16, 2026
Rest in wrongness, Paul.
LOL:
“Premature,” lol. The abject refusal to just admit this guy was completely wrong is one of the funnier Boomer-coded traits. pic.twitter.com/oM5GYgDEtR
— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 16, 2026
Rest in wrongness, Paul.
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