DEM TALKING POINTS BEWAIL THE LOSS OF 13* AMERICAN LIVES IN TWO WEEKS: Unlike the 13 lost in two minutes to the abbey gate terrorist suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan (and boy, wouldn’t Bagram airbase be useful just now?) Also, some of us remember Bengahzi, if the left doesn’t: Trump: US Has ‘Beaten and Completely Decimated’ Iran ‘Both Militarily, Economically, and Every Other Way’.