AND THIS IS WHY WE DON’T LET THE FAMILY OF TERRORISTS IN WITHOUT SCRUTINY: Brother of Michigan synagogue attacker was Hezbollah commander, Israel alleges. Ayman Muhammad Ghazali carried out Detroit-area attack after Israeli strike eliminated two brothers and other family members, police say.
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