IF TRUMP WERE AS BAD AS THEY SAY, WOULD THEY HAVE TO LIE TO SCORE POINTS ON HIM?
Yikes you’re fucking retarded… 🥴🤡https://t.co/Og5HjCcjd7
— AFCbreezy (@breezysjg) March 15, 2026
IF TRUMP WERE AS BAD AS THEY SAY, WOULD THEY HAVE TO LIE TO SCORE POINTS ON HIM?
Yikes you’re fucking retarded… 🥴🤡https://t.co/Og5HjCcjd7
— AFCbreezy (@breezysjg) March 15, 2026
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