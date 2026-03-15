TREASON? Tucker Carlson Claims He’s the Subject of Criminal Probe Over Iran.
I’m normally pretty hard-core against the usual bafflegab about treason, but this seems like it comes pretty close. Closer than Tokyo Rose.
TREASON? Tucker Carlson Claims He’s the Subject of Criminal Probe Over Iran.
I’m normally pretty hard-core against the usual bafflegab about treason, but this seems like it comes pretty close. Closer than Tokyo Rose.
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