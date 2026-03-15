A MUCH NEEDED DATAREPUBLICAN HELLO: You pre-emptively blocked me here on 𝕏, so I am forced to make this “Hello” a standalone post. You are a retired Army infantry officer. You served in Iraq and Afghanistan. You graduated from the National War College in 2018. You are now an Assistant Professor at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
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