DO BETTER DOED: Education Department sits on nearly 400 college discrimination complaints from one activist. “The U.S. Department of Education has not been responding to questions about a backlog of complaints, including nearly 400 from civil rights activist Mark Perry alleging race and sex-related discrimination in higher education.Some disability rights organizations have also expressed frustration with the office, agreeing its response time is slow. Perry flags programs that are open only to female students, or only to students of color, in violation of federal civil rights laws.”