DISTINCTIONS:

There was a Syrian archeologist named Dr. Khaled al Assad who helped evacuate his city’s museum prior to ISIS taking over. Khaled was imprisoned by the Islamic State and tortured in an attempt to discover the location of the ancient artifacts, but he never broke.

Today has been pretty intense. Thank you all for your support. I'm going to sign off for a bit, but I want to leave everyone with some thoughts.

People on the Right tend to use pseudonyms on social media because we have well-founded concerns of death threats, attempts to get…

— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 14, 2026