DEMOCRATS AS THEY ARE: Breaking: Jasmine Crockett Security Officer Shot, Killed by SWAT Team. “A man who was shot and killed by police in Dallas was part of Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s security detail, multiple sources reported on Friday. According to CBS News, the individual in question was ‘known publicly as Mike King,’ although he’d been using various aliases to gain employment.”
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