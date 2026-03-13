DON’T STOP. MAKE IT A WORSE IDEA.
I guess it was a really bad idea for Hamas to murder and rape a bunch of innocent women. Lesson learned, hopefully.
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 14, 2026
DON’T STOP. MAKE IT A WORSE IDEA.
I guess it was a really bad idea for Hamas to murder and rape a bunch of innocent women. Lesson learned, hopefully.
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 14, 2026
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