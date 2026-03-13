FIRE NATASHA BERTRAND:
This is really nasty from the single worst Pentagon/NatSec reporter I’ve ever seen. Not even close to what he actually said.
— P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) March 13, 2026
FIRE NATASHA BERTRAND:
This is really nasty from the single worst Pentagon/NatSec reporter I’ve ever seen. Not even close to what he actually said.
— P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) March 13, 2026
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