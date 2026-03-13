THE PENIS MIGHTIER: Why is it worse to use problematic language to describe something than to acknowledge that thing is actually problematic?

think most people have missed the point of Judge VanDyke’s “swinging dicks” dissental. Of course he used vulgar and coarse language. (I for one would not use this approach in my writing.) That was VanDyke’s point. He was trying to draw a double standard. Thirty members of his court expressed their outrage at VanDyke writing about “swinging dicks,” but not one of them was willing to review a case that involved actual “swinging dicks.” How can it be that describing “swinging dicks” in a women’s spa is a bigger problem than the state permitting actual “swinging dicks” in a women’s spa? Judge VanDyke proves the old saw is true: “The pen is mightier than the sword.” Or, as Sean Connery would say on SNL Celebrity Jeopardy!, “The penis mightier.”

This is a common feature of contemporary debate: it is worse to use problematic language to describe something that to acknowledge how that thing is actually problematic.